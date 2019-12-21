SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.33

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3313 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:QEMM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.65. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,280. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.