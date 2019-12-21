SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7127 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

EFAX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. 5,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.