SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Declares $0.39 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3926 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.64. 153,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

