SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of BWZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,335. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

