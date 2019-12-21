SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,890. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

