SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.71

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7069 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 901,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,800. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF
