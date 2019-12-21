SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.71

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7069 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 901,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,800. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.