SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. 976,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

