Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) VP Kenneth J. Kenny Sells 300 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $22,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

