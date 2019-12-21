SnowGem (XSG) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $216,521.00 and $40,643.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01786899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02617674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00556946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00647673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056423 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,719,980 coins and its circulating supply is 20,642,888 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

