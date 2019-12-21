SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 5.3%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 9,258,552 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,189,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

