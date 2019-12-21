Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

