Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $31,620.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $33,105.00.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. 9,833,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

