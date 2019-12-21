SIX 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,740.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,740.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

