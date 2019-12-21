SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

SBOW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 136,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,403. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

