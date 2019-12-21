Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.11

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 366213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 416,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

