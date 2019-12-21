Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.38

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 9811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $246,072. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

