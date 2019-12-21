Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.38

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 9811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $246,072. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
