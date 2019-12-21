Sidoti Downgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

