SIBCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,762.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $673,073.00 and approximately $1,762.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,076,007 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

