Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.07. 1,684,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,129. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -639.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 76.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

