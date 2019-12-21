Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)’s share price traded up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19, 145,868 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 49,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

SHLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter worth $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

