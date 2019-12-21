SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.88

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 9543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

