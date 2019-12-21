SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.88

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 9543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

