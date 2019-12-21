SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

SEIC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 1,459,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

