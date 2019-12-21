Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, 618,186 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 399,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SALT. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a market cap of $453.06 million, a PE ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

