SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

SHNWF opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

