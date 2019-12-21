Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 642 ($8.45). The stock had a trading volume of 146,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,961. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 672 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of $227.02 million and a PE ratio of 183.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 580.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.95.
Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile
