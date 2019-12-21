Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

SCHL stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,540. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

