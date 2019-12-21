Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €0.77 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.86 ($105.65). 4,691,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.73.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.