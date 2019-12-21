San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAN MIGUEL CORP is the largest food and beverage company listed in S.E. Asia and is active within the brewing and beverages, food and food-related, and packaging areas. “

SMGBY opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.49.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

