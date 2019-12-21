RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,692.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $385,275.00 and $98,692.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,005.00 or 0.97409742 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

