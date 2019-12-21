Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,653. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,445,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

