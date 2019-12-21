Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Routemaster Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

