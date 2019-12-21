Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 3,339,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,731. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 569,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,258,760 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.