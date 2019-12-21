Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

