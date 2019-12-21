Rise Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Rise has a total market cap of $163,397.00 and $210.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,243,787 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

