Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,489,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 350,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

