Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

RXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:RXN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 220.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

