REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.14

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.14 and traded as high as $84.75. REX American Resources shares last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 1,767 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.
