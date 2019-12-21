REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.14

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.14 and traded as high as $84.75. REX American Resources shares last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 1,767 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 102.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in REX American Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

