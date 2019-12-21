Reviewing Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) & Pagerduty (OTCMKTS:PD)

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Pagerduty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $117.82 million 16.16 -$40.74 million N/A N/A Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 N/A -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Kiwibox.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagerduty.

Summary

Pagerduty beats Kiwibox.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kiwibox.com Company Profile

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

