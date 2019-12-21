Reviewing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.95 million 2.72 -$13.37 million ($44.40) -0.03 DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -397.44% -662.90% -144.19% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OpGen and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

OpGen presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 450.93%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than DermTech.

Volatility and Risk

OpGen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats OpGen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

