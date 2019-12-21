Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s share price was up 8.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 1,278,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 293,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company has a market cap of $794.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.