Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.22.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.