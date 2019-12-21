Renewi (LON:RWI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON:RWI traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 33.60 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,288,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

