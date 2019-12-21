Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,502,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 923,369 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

