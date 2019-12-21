Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock worth $2,853,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 148.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 291.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

