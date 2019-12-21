Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.37

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and traded as high as $101.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $99.75, with a volume of 21,571 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 million and a PE ratio of -166.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £65,369.25 ($85,989.54).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

