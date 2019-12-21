Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF):

12/16/2019 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Trulieve Cannabis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Trulieve Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

TCNNF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 274,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Trulieve Cannabis Corp has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $16.23.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

