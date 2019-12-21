Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report $387.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $403.01 million. Realty Income reported sales of $342.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

