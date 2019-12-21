Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.86

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.86 and traded as high as $118.81. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $117.94, with a volume of 30,122 shares.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,635 shares of company stock worth $45,294,611. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

