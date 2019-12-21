RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 2,479 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.18.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

