QUINADS Tops One Day Volume of $15.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 244.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 205.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $58,306.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

